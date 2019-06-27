© Daniel B PIXABAY General | June 27, 2019
Federal Court: Huawei guilty of trade secrets theft
The verdict is in for Huawei over charges the global supplier stole trade secrets from Cnex, a Silicon Valley startup that provides revolutionary solid-state storage semiconductor and software solutions for cloud, hyper-scale, and enterprise data centers.
On Wednesday, after a three-week trial in federal court in Sherman, Texas, jurors found that Huawei did misappropriate technology from Cnex, but did not benefit from it. No damages were awarded to Cnex, according to various media reports. The jury also rejected Huawei’s claims that Cnex Co-Founder Yiren Huang stole technology while he worked at a Huawei subsidiary, then recruited other former Huawei workers after helping launch Cnex in 2013. Although not directly related to the Cnex case, the same federal judge, Amos Mazzant III is also overseeing the ongoing trade dispute between China and the U.S. In that case, Chinese companies, including Huawei, are accused of committing forced technology transfers and stealing trade secrets, leading to a ban of Huawei’s products by the U.S. government. Huawei’s position is that a ban on federal agencies and contractors buying its equipment is unconstitutional. Huawei has called the Cnex ruling a “mixed verdict.” The company is considering its next steps, media reports said.
Mouser Inc. expands in Dallas-Ft. Worth area Mouser Electronics Inc. is expanding its global headquarters and distribution...
Akasol lands on Detroit for new facility The dedicated North American operations in the metro Detroit area will allow the company to...
Federal Court: Huawei guilty of trade secrets theft The verdict is in for Huawei over charges the global supplier stole trade secrets from Cnex, a...
Ford is reorganising its European business – cutting 12000 jobs Ford is launching a new business model and fresh vehicle line-up as part of the most comprehensive redesign in the history of its business in Europe. Something that will also result in the closure or sale of plants.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeElectrolube’s Top Encapsulation Resin & Potting Compound FAQ’s An invaluable insight into some of Electrolube’s top trending Encapsulation Resin and Potting Compounds frequently asked questions. Are you looking for a solution to your encapsulation query? Read on for helpful guidance and...
Austrian company expands in Hungary AVL, an Austrian development company in the automotive industry, is establishing its new...
IATF certification for AIM facilities in Poland, Canada and Mexico AIM has earned IATF 16949:2016 certifications for its facilities in Poland, Canada and...
ZF expands e-mobility division ZF Friedrichshafen AG says that it is expanding its E-Mobility division with new buildings and...
Ericsson to build the company’s first smart factory in the U.S. Ericsson plans to build its first fully-automated smart factory in the US. The new factory will produce Advanced Antenna System radios to boost network capacity and coverage, including rural coverage, as well as 5G radios for urban...
Reinhard Ferstl joins LS Laser Systems as new managing director German equipment manufacturer LS Laser Systems GmbH, manufacturer for laser...
Rittal forms global partnership with Atos and Siemens Rittal announced a new global strategic partnership with Atos and Siemens to develop...
Samsung selects Optomec’s system for next-gen production Optomec, a supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems for...
Novanta acquires ARGES Boston-based Novanta has signed an agreement to acquire ARGES GmbH, based in...
Fuji Electric acquires Indian power electronics manufacturer In order to expand its power electronics systems business in India, Fuji Electric has entered...
Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures invests in mobile robotics In May, Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures became a shareholder in the Dutch...
Saft delivers new battery systems to Boeing Saft has delivered batteries to Boeing as part of a 2018 contract to fit new 777 and...
24M partner Kyocera to validate process for mass production Kyocera plans to address the Japanese storage market using 24M's approach to low-capital...
VINATech new South Korean facility VINATech announces that the company has just opened their new purpose built Carbon...
Harris and L3 merger to close by the end of the month Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies says they have received the necessary...
QuEST Global acquires Nevada-based Dakota Moon QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, acquired...
Samsung Electronics eyes jobs, collaboration to bolster NPU capabilities Samsung Electronics has announced plans to strengthen its neural processing unit (NPU)...
Renault and Nissan sign deal with Waymo Groupe Renault and Nissan to become the first automotive manufacturers to explore...
Newtec collaborates with QinetiQ - moving into space sector Newtec, a specialist in the design, development and manufacture of equipment for...
NA semi equipment industry posts May 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.06...
HANZA wins deal with TYRI Swedish manufacturing strategist HANZA has signed a deal with TYRI Lights worth at...Load more news
Related news