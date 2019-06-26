© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 26, 2019
Rittal forms global partnership with Atos and Siemens
Rittal announced a new global strategic partnership with Atos and Siemens to develop intelligent edge datacenter solutions for smart industries, smart cities, smart retail, energy & utilities, and public sectors.
“The Intelligent Edge Data Center developed in partnership with Rittal and Siemens is part of Atos’ Edge strategy to move the compute of large amounts of more and more complex data close to the location where they are generated: factories, shops, airports and hospitals. By combining the IT hardware and software developed by Atos and Siemens, together with the infrastructure from Rittal, we’re offering a very successful solution to accelerate customers’ journeys to efficient and powerful IoT Data analytics.” said Emmanuel Le Roux, Senior Vice President, Big Data, Atos. The new ‘Intelligent Edge Data Center’ (IEDC) is 'a highly configurable datacenter solution that enables companies to process IoT data in real-time using solutions such as MindSphere, the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens, the new BullSequana Edge computing server and the BullSequana S server from Atos, Atos Codex Cloud Industrial Supervision (CIS)', a press release announced. The following list shows which components are supplied by the individual partners: • Atos: IT infrastructure such as BullSequana Edge, BullSequana S, Atos Codex CIS, MindSphere (Apps), Atos Business Applications & Services, Predictive Maintenance, 3rd -party AI applications and overall supervision. • Rittal: OT Infrastructure such as edge datacenter, power, cooling, basic monitoring and safety and housing. • Siemens: Technical infrastructure such as advanced monitoring and safety, power protection, security and IT-infrastructure like building management system and MindSphere (platform & apps). “The exponential volume of data with heterogonous complexity is putting any kind of organization and industry in front of a massive digital revolution. Only the ones, which will have smart edge infrastructures, enabling compute close to data sources, as extension of cloud infrastructure, will secure their path to sustainable economic or social growth.“, says Bertrand Delatte Head of Data Center Solutions Europe at Siemens. “The realisation of the digital transformation requires a broad expertise across different competencies. Only a team of technology and competence leaders is capable of developing a truly intelligent and plug-and-play-ready Edge Data Center solution that enables the rapid development of new IT infrastructures”, comments Andreas Keiger, Executive Vice President, Business Unit IT, Rittal. Availability The IEDC is available globally from third quarter 2019 onwards, with a strong focus on EMEA and the USA in the first months.
