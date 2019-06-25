© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 25, 2019
Fuji Electric acquires Indian power electronics manufacturer
In order to expand its power electronics systems business in India, Fuji Electric has entered into an agreement with Peepul Capital Fund III LLC and the individual shareholders to acquire the entire shares of Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited (CNPS), a major power electronics manufacturer in the country.
For Fuji Electric is India one of the key focus areas of the company’s global growth plan. FE established Fuji Electric India Pvt. Ltd., a sales company, in 2009, and opened a low-voltage AC Drives factory in 2016. That same year, the company also established an engineering company (Fuji Gemco Private Limited) as a joint venture together with a local company. CNPS is a major manufacturer of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in India. The company CNPS has a strong customer base in the country with a proven track record of supplying power electronic solutions to customers across Industry verticals in manufacturing, healthcare, social infrastructure, and other segments requiring power quality solutions. FE will expand its power electronics systems business in India, targeting mainly the manufacturing industry and the data center market, which has been booming in recent years, by leveraging CNPS’s network of sales and service centers across the country. FE will also leverage the manufacturing infrastructure and product development capabilities of CNPS. While India is experiencing ongoing economic growth and expanding infrastructure construction, improvements in power quality is required for uninterrupted business operations. FE energy solution business will focus on improving the power quality and optimisation of energy usage, by combining CNPS’s UPS solutions with FE’s energy management systems (EMSs). Fuji Electric India and Fuji Gemco have factories in Mumbai (western India) and Faridabad (northern India), respectively. The acquisition of CNPS’s factories (Pune in the western region and Chennai in the south) gives FE a large manufacturing presence in India.
