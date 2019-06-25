© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures invests in mobile robotics

In May, Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures became a shareholder in the Dutch company Unconstrained Robotics B.V. – also known as Accerion – through LIOF, a local investment fund.

The startup headquartered in Venlo is a technology company that develops and sells infrastructure-less positioning systems for mobile robots and automated guided vehicles. Since Willem-Jan Lamers and Vincent Burg founded the company in 2015, it has continuously developed and enhanced its positioning systems. They use the floor to calculate the robots’ positions. Safe navigation in rooms is made possible with optical measurement and proprietary algorithms. There are currently two product series in the market, a press release reads. Financing will give the company room for growth and enable further technological development of its product line. “Automated guided vehicles and mobile robots are essential for automation in production and logistics. Existing technology cannot entirely solve the problem of reducing manual handling. Because it functions without any infrastructure at all, the technology that Accerion developed opens up entirely new applications,” explained Marcus Böker, General Manager of Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures GmbH. “We see major potential for automation in intralogistics in Accerion’s technology.”