© Boeing Electronics Production | June 24, 2019
Saft delivers new battery systems to Boeing
Saft has delivered batteries to Boeing as part of a 2018 contract to fit new 777 and 777X airliners with onboard rechargeable nickel-based battery systems, comprised of ultra-low maintenance (ULM) EverSky batteries combined with a dedicated charger.
The 777 ULM batteries are made in Valdaosta, Georgia. A Saft press release said the batteries are designed to offer 777 operators superior performance and lower total cost of ownership by extending maintenance intervals. Customers can retrofit existing 777 airplanes with these new systems distributed by Boeing subsidiary Aviall. The Boeing 777 battery system provides onboard power for auxiliary power unit (APU) starting and backup for critical systems. It comprises a 60 Ah, 24 V ULM battery together with a charger. Two battery systems are fitted to each airplane. The 777 contract represents Saft’s first direct contract with Boeing as a tier 1 supplier, but the company has been providing batteries to Boeing indirectly for more than 30 years via integrators. Boeing recently recognized Saft as “Supplier of the Year” in the Advantage category. Saft specializes in advanced technology battery solutions and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Total, an international oil and gas company specializing in low-carbon energies.
