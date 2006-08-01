Jabil Completes Stock Repurchase Program

Jabil Circuit, Inc. has completed its $200 million share repurchase program which was authorized by its Board of Directors and announced on June 28, 2006.

A total of 8,418,700 shares were repurchased at an average price of $23.76 per share. “With our continued commitment to working capital discipline, we have been able to fund strong revenue and earnings growth while providing a return of capital to shareholders through our dividend and completing this share repurchase,” said Forbes Alexander, Jabil's Chief Financial Officer.