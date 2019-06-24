© VINATech

VINATech new South Korean facility

VINATech announces that the company has just opened their new purpose built Carbon materials and Fuel Cell Membrane facility in Jeonju, South Korea.

The timing is very close to recent announcements from Europe, led by the UK and Norwegian Governments but soon to be followed by many other countries, to reach Zero Carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier. Undoubtable there has to be fresh thinking about energy generation technologies to achieve these ambitious goals, and HFC (Hydrogen Fuel Cells) is expected to play a part. This new 1'000 square metre factory, located on the grounds of VINATech’s main EDLC Super capacitor division, has enabled the Activated carbon team to increase its output capability by 300% this year. Sitting alongside the Super Capacitor factory, the staff will be trained to support the high levels of automation used in both sites thus increasing productivity, quality and cost efficiency, the company writes in a press release. The Carbon team’s main product is a flexible solution for the Fuel Cells which will be a major power behind the Zero Carbon Emission programmes that are growing across the globe. The road map includes efficiency improvements of 10 time in 10 years whilst reducing costs substantially from research continuing in activated carbon material developments. VINATech started the Specialist carbon development in 2002 already supplying automotive producers with multi-layer MEA solutions and Air Filtering for Industrial refrigerators. “we have confidence in this nano- composite technology and we have plans to expand further our capacity,” says Mr DK Sung founder and CEO of VINATec, in a press release. this follows the recent opening of a new factory near Hanoi in Vietnam.