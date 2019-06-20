© Foxconn

Signs of life at Foxconn Gen6 Fab plant in Wisconsin

Recent activity at the site of the much anticipated but stalled manufacturing plant build-out at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park seems to indicate that almost one year to the day of the official groundbreaking, the project is moving forward.

According to a company press release, Foxconn Technology Group and its construction manager, Gilbane | Exyte began the concrete foundations and footing pour this week for the 988,999 square-foot Gen6 Fab manufacturing facility at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Wisconsin. The company is reporting that thousands of trucks will pour approximately 65,000 cubic yards of concrete at Pad A of Area 1, a building footprint that rests upon an engineered-base that stretches approx. 1,000,000 square-feet. The facility will help create the first and only thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) advanced manufacturing facility in North America. Other recent actions on the project include Foxconn-distributed images of the facility that include detailed diagrams and renderings submitted to the Village of Mount Pleasant Plan Commission as part of the local approval process. Foxconn has also recently announced contract awards for site utilities and roadways, as well as the foundation work now underway, and issued invitations to bid on dozens of other packages for ongoing work at the park. “Today marks another milestone for Foxconn in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Louis Woo, Special Assistant to Foxconn Founder Terry Gou. “The installation of foundations and footings comes after months of careful planning and preparation, which demonstrates Foxconn’s concrete commitment to advanced manufacturing in Wisconsin. We are incredibly proud of the significant progress that Foxconn has made in Wisconsin in just one year, and we look forward to continued progress towards Q4 2020.” “Preparation involved approximately 1,000 acres of site work and 250 pieces of heavy earth moving equipment from across the state,” said Peter Buck, executive director of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. “At nearly one truck per minute and at peak, 1,000 loads per day, dedicated excavation crews moved enough soil that could wrap around the equator of the earth if piled into one-foot cubes.” Ongoing concrete pours for foundations and footings are scheduled to occur throughout the summer as weather permits and additional announcements regarding vertical construction will be released as it occurs.