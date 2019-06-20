© Foxconn General | June 20, 2019
Signs of life at Foxconn Gen6 Fab plant in Wisconsin
Recent activity at the site of the much anticipated but stalled manufacturing plant build-out at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park seems to indicate that almost one year to the day of the official groundbreaking, the project is moving forward.
According to a company press release, Foxconn Technology Group and its construction manager, Gilbane | Exyte began the concrete foundations and footing pour this week for the 988,999 square-foot Gen6 Fab manufacturing facility at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Wisconsin. The company is reporting that thousands of trucks will pour approximately 65,000 cubic yards of concrete at Pad A of Area 1, a building footprint that rests upon an engineered-base that stretches approx. 1,000,000 square-feet. The facility will help create the first and only thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) advanced manufacturing facility in North America. Other recent actions on the project include Foxconn-distributed images of the facility that include detailed diagrams and renderings submitted to the Village of Mount Pleasant Plan Commission as part of the local approval process. Foxconn has also recently announced contract awards for site utilities and roadways, as well as the foundation work now underway, and issued invitations to bid on dozens of other packages for ongoing work at the park. “Today marks another milestone for Foxconn in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Louis Woo, Special Assistant to Foxconn Founder Terry Gou. “The installation of foundations and footings comes after months of careful planning and preparation, which demonstrates Foxconn’s concrete commitment to advanced manufacturing in Wisconsin. We are incredibly proud of the significant progress that Foxconn has made in Wisconsin in just one year, and we look forward to continued progress towards Q4 2020.” “Preparation involved approximately 1,000 acres of site work and 250 pieces of heavy earth moving equipment from across the state,” said Peter Buck, executive director of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. “At nearly one truck per minute and at peak, 1,000 loads per day, dedicated excavation crews moved enough soil that could wrap around the equator of the earth if piled into one-foot cubes.” Ongoing concrete pours for foundations and footings are scheduled to occur throughout the summer as weather permits and additional announcements regarding vertical construction will be released as it occurs.
Signs of life at Foxconn Gen6 Fab plant in Wisconsin Recent activity at the site of the much anticipated but stalled manufacturing plant build-out at...
McLaren Applied Technologies awarded grant for ESCAPE McLaren Applied Technologies is the lead partner in an automotive power electronics...
Siemens sells electric aircraft-propulsion business to Rolls-Royce Siemens and Rolls-Royce signed an agreement for the sale of Siemens' eAircraft unit. Through...
US companies dominate worldwide IC marketshare China and Taiwan companies register double-digit shares in the fabless segment but very...
AIM expands European manufacturing facility AIM Solder has officially opened the expansion of the full-line manufacturing facility in Łódź...
REDCOM EMS installs new high-speed line in NY REDCOM EMS has installed a new high-speed production line at its manufacturing facility in...
Jabil closes third quarter with double-digit revenue growth “I’m extremely pleased with our third quarter performance, highlighted by solid operational...
Orbit One manufactures for LumenRadio LumenRadio has chosen Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One, as its partner for contract...
Lockheed Martin to expand Arkansas Operations The Paris Air Show was the venue for Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement that Lockheed...
ICAPE Group continues its growth in Russia Since 2013, the company has operated with a dedicated business unit in Moscow serving...
Rimaster Serbia is up and running With serial production for key accounts BT/Toyota and Bomag – and sample productions for...
Orbit One invests in SMD line for Poland Swedish EMS provider Orbit One is continuing its investments at its unit in Prabuty, just outside...
Scanfil completes acquisition of HASEC-Elektronik GmbH It was back in late May 2019 that Scanfil announced that it would acquire all shares in...
Two companies ready for build in Wisconsin industrial park Two companies approached a greater Milwaukee-area planning commission last week with...
Foxconn: China not necessary to meeting market demands Foxconn, the global contract electronics assembler and iPhone maker, is reporting that...
US ban takes a toll on Huawei - and its American suppliers Micron and Western Digital are facing immediate impacts; while Huawei faces longer-term storage-supply challenges, says IHS Markit.
Veoneer buys Nissin Kogyo's interests in US VNBS operations Veoneer has signed a binding agreement with Nissin Kogyo, its joint venture partner in...
UK first for GSPK Circuits Yorkshire based PCB manufacturer, GSPK Circuits Ltd, announces that they are...
NOTE expands partnership with Maven Wireless EMS provider NOTE says it will supply Maven Wireless with approximately EUR 5 million...
Google moving hardware production out of China Alphabet Inc.’s Google is moving production of Nest thermostats and server hardware out of...
VARTA raises €104M to expand production capacities VARTA AG has successfully concluded its capital increase for the expansion of production...
BMW & JRL team up on next-gen electrification technology As it develops its plans for the mobility of the future, the BMW Group is increasingly focusing on co-operations to help make next-level electrification technology more widely available to customers by the start of the coming decade.
Furukawa Electric in talks with Superior Essex for further collaboration Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. and Superior Essex Inc. are currently in pursuit of global collaboration...
Jill Kale to retire from Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a sector of Cobham plc, announces the...Load more news
Related news