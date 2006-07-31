Asymtek announces changes to<br>its Executive Management Team

Asymtek, a Nordson company, today announced a series of executive management changes that maintain continuity in the organization's leadership needed for long-term success for the precision dispensing company.

The organizational changes include:

Robert L. Ciardella is transitioning from his presidential duties at Asymtek and will act as an advisor to the company. Under his leadership, Asymtek has become a leading supplier of precision automated dispensing equipment for the semiconductor, medical, automotive and electronic packaging industries since he co-founded the company in 1983.



John Byers has been promoted to president of Asymtek, succeeding Ciardella. He will report to Andy Dunn, vice president of Nordson Corporation's Advanced Technology business segment. Byers joined Nordson in 1994 as engineering manager for the Electronics Systems business and was subsequently promoted to lead that business. Byers has also managed Asymtek's worldwide technical support organization and served as business unit manager of its Conformal Coating Group. In 2001, Byers was promoted to director of Supply Chain Management for Nordson Corporation and in 2003, was named director of Corporate Development. Since November 2005, Byers has served as business unit director for Asymtek's Spectrum Business Group.

Alec Babiarz has been promoted to president, Business Development for Asymtek, also reporting to Dunn. Babiarz will continue to oversee Asymtek's sales and marketing functions, working closely with Byers.



Martin Stone will continue to serve as vice president of Operations for Asymtek. He will also continue to lead the Technical Support, Engineering Services groups and manufacturing fabrication operations.



Greg Hartmeier has been promoted to vice president, Business Units, reporting to Byers. In this role, he will lead the Spectrum Business Group and continue overseeing Supply Chain Management, Logistics and the Spares Group. Since joining Asymtek in 1989, Hartmeier has held positions of increasing responsibility in operations functions. Most recently, he served as business unit director for the Century Business Group.



Greg Wood has been promoted to vice president, Sales, reporting to Babiarz. Wood is currently responsible for sales in the Americas and, in his new role, will add global account management to his responsibilities.



Sherry DeLoach has been promoted to vice president, Finance. DeLoach was previously director of Finance. DeLoach will report to Byers. DeLoach will continue to lead Asymtek's Finance, Customer Service and Information Systems groups.



Tom Ratledge has been promoted to vice president, New Product Development. Ratledge joined Asymtek in 1995 as technical manager. He has also served as director of Engineering. Throughout his career at Asymtek, he has played a key role in developing new product platforms, software and dispensers. In addition to having overall responsibility for all new product development projects and strategy, Ratledge will continue to lead the flat panel display venture team and the Common Modules Group.