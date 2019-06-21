© Hanza

HANZA wins deal with TYRI

Swedish manufacturing strategist HANZA has signed a deal with TYRI Lights worth at least SEK 35 million (EUR 3.29 million) per year. The deal involves the manufacturing of lighting products with LED technology.

“We have continuously expanded our capabilities across our six clusters, including our center in Central Europe, to ensure our customers benefit from the latest technology,” says Thomas Lindström, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Solutions at HANZA, in a press release. “Supporting TYRI with the manufacturing of lighting products from this cluster shows the advancements HANZA has made to help customers with a range of offerings from both the Nordic region but also in the rest of Europe.” Production starts in HANZA's manufacturing cluster in central Europe during the third quarter of 2019 and will be fully operational during the first half of 2020. TYRI develops intelligent lighting solutions with LED, HID / Xenon and halogen technology. “We have developed our supply chain for electronics solutions to increase competitiveness, where HANZA will play an important role in offering a high-quality manufacturing process from Cluster Central Europe”, says Peter Bilfeldt, Sourcing Manager at TYRI.