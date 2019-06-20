© AIM Solder

AIM expands European manufacturing facility

AIM Solder has officially opened the expansion of the full-line manufacturing facility in Łódź, Poland.

AIM’s European facility offers locally-made solder paste, bar solder, cored and solid wire, liquid flux, cleaners, adhesives and underfills. The fully-staffed facility also provides sales support and customer service alongside AIM’s unparalleled technical support. The expansion, which nearly doubled the size of the facility that was initially opened in 2015, enables the company to support the growing demand for its products in Europe. “We are very pleased about the expansion of our facility in Europe,” said David Suraski, Executive Vice President of the Assembly Division of AIM Solder, in a press release. “This investment in Europe, in addition to recent expansions in Mexico, United States and Asia, are further proof of AIM’s dedication to continually expanding its global footprint.”