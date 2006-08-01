Universal Instruments & Hover-Davis Merge Assembly Competencies into Unovis

There is a new assembly solutions provider on the scene. UNOVIS SOLUTIONS was established by merging Universal Instruments' Advanced Semiconductor Assembly Division, Odd Form Assembly Division and SMT Laboratory with Hover-Davis's Direct Products Division.

The merger is structured to let the four divisions achieve their full potential by leveraging critical mass and generating additional market opportunities.



UNOVIS began operations on July 19, 2006, and is led by Roland Heitmann, formerly General Manager of the Hover-Davis Direct Products Division. With a clear global strategy and organization in place, UNOVIS will focus on state-ofthe-art process and assembly solutions. UNOVIS will differentiate itself through extensive application, integration and process knowledge for customers in the automotive, component assembly, telecommunications and medical industries.



By forming UNOVIS SOLUTIONS, Universal Instruments and Hover-Davis are leveraging their core competencies and the synergies between their existing lines of business. They have been cooperating on customer solutions for a number of years.

