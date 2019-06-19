© Lumenradio

Orbit One manufactures for LumenRadio

LumenRadio has chosen Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One, as its partner for contract manufacturing of several products.

LumenRadio develops and markets operating systems, radio modules, and products for wireless IoT applications with low energy consumption and long reach. The applications, which are sold worldwide, are used in several fields, such as professional lighting and heavy industrial equipment. Nathalie Linhem, Supply Chain Manager at LumenRadio, says that LumenRadio has chosen to have both inhouse manufacturing and contract manufacturing. "Using contract manufacturing, we free up resources and achieve simpler and more efficient logistics flows while also spreading our risks. Orbit One manufactures both complete products, where they handle the entire value chain, from circuit board manufacture to final assembly and packaging, and circuit boards and components that we assemble ourselves at our own production unit." "We chose Orbit One for several reasons. When visiting the factory in Ronneby, we were very impressed by how nice it was. They have great control of the process and our visit gave us a good feeling. When, in addition, they were able to provide a competitive price, we decided to go with Orbit One," says Nathalie Linhem.