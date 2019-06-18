© Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin to expand Arkansas Operations

The Paris Air Show was the venue for Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement that Lockheed Martin plans to invest heavily at its Camden facility in Arkansas and bring several hundred more jobs to the area.

The total investment of USD 142 million will add 326 jobs, which will increase the Camden facility workforce to just over 1000 employees in the next few years. The capital investment will support new construction and improve existing facilities for products, new machinery and equipment important to the defense of the United States and allies. "Lockheed Martin is a leading technology firm with facilities and clients around the world," said Hutchinson. "Lockheed's investment illustrates the fact that Arkansas continues to be a global player in the aero-defense industry." "Our facility in Camden is a highly efficient, high-quality center of excellence that contributes components and performs final assembly for products that are important to the defense of the United States and a growing number of allied nations," said Frank St. John, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "The facility has a long record of precision manufacturing and on-time deliveries, which is the reason we continue to invest in and expand our Camden Operations. This expansion will help ensure the availability, affordability and quality of systems we build for our customers around the world."