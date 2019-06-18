© ICAPE Group

ICAPE Group continues its growth in Russia

Since 2013, the company has operated with a dedicated business unit in Moscow serving the Russian market. Three years ago, Yoann Vincent took the lead of the unit and the team has now outgrown its current office.

After 6 years, ICAPE Russia decided to expand from 45 to 100+ square metres – adding additional storage space, a press release reads. A few weeks ago, the ICAPE Russia (IRUS) team not only moved into the new Moscow office, but also welcomed two new sales representatives. “The results show a growing in revenue and profitability of ICAPE in Russia. We plan 8.3 million USD for 2019”, says Yoann Vincent, director of ICAPE Russia, in the press release. “To achieve these objectives, we will rely on an expanded sales team (7 sales in 2019), as well as an optimization of the logistics aspect, which is a real and heavy deal in Russia.” Over the next three years, the Russian unit wants to become the top 3 player on the Russian PCB market. The goal is to surpass USD 10 million in sales. ICAPE Group itself achieved revenues of USD 140 million in 2018 and is aiming for 20% growth in 2019.