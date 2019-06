© Rimaster

The new Rimaster Serbia production facilities has been operational since December 2018. After receiving approvals from both BT/Toyota and Bomag the serial production of harnesses is at full swing – with opportunities for future expansion. RFQ process for new customers is already initiated, the company states in a press release. ”At the moment we have 850 square meters at our disposal and 39 employees. At the end of this year we planning to have 60. In the beginning of next year we will relocate our production and offices to new premises with an area of 4,000 square meters. This will be a state-of-the-art facility with about 200 employees”, says operational manager Dejan Simic. Rimaster Serbia is located in Paracin, in central Serbia. The company says that the central Europe location provides strategic value for customers wanting to connect the eastern and western Europe markets. ”The fact that we have good access to competence makes Serbia really competitive. We are experiencing a welcome post war stability and the region is very positive about the Rimaster establishment. It's a win-win for everyone”, Dejan Simic says and concludes. “We have a long-term commitment that will offer stability and reliability with the possibility to easily increase capacity when needed.”