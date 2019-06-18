© HASEC Elektronik GmbH

Acquisition of HASEC-Elektronik GmbH is completed

It was back in late May 2019 that Scanfil announced that it would acquire all shares in HASEC-Elektronik GmbH, a German contract manufacturer.

Now the Finnish EMS provider announces that the conditions for the acquisition have been fulfilled, and the transaction has received the applicable competition authority’s approval. The transaction became legally valid on 17 June 2019. The acquired business operations will be included in Scanfil’s consolidated financial statements starting from 17 June 2019.