© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Two companies ready for build in Wisconsin industrial park

Two companies approached a greater Milwaukee-area planning commission last week with plans for major construction builds in an industrial park on the south side of Mukwonago Village.

California-based Malcolm Drilling proposed an 18,994-square-foot industrial building with potential expansion for a total of 23,844 square feet to city officials. According to a report by Greater Milwaukee Today, the specialty contractor intends to locate its administrative headquarters on site with shop and yard areas dedicated to storage, maintenance, and repair of heavy construction equipment and materials, as cited in the company’s plans. The company plans to have a total of 52 employees, many of whom would work offsite. TouchPad Electronics, LLC, a circuit board manufacturer and design team currently located in Mukwonago Village, proposed a 22,500-square-foot industrial building with a potential 25,500-square-foot expansion. The building, located on approximately four acres, will be used for administrative offices, manufacturing, storage and shipping. The proposed new facility would also become the company’s headquarters, according to TouchPad’s plans. The company would have up to 43 employees on site.