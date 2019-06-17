© foxconn

Foxconn: China not necessary to meeting market demands

Foxconn, the global contract electronics assembler and iPhone maker, is reporting that it has enough capacity outside China to meet Apple’s demand in the American market if needed due to the U.S.-China trade war.

According to a Reuters report, Foxconn is making the comments in response U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to slap further tariffs on USD 300 billion worth of goods from China, where the bulk of Apple’s devices are assembled. The country is also a key market for the firm. “Twenty-five percent of our production capacity is outside of China and we have enough capacity to meet Apple’s demand in the U.S. market,” a member of the Taiwanese firm’s proposed new board, Liu Young-way, said on Tuesday. He added that if Apple needs, Foxconn could adjust its production lines accordingly. Liu was speaking at Foxconn’s first investor conference in Taipei, where the company also said it was well positioned to tackle the “increasingly tough” trade war situation with its production lines across 16 countries. The trade war “will have some impact, but it will be limited,” Liu said. In reference to the stalled-out project in Wisconsin, Liu also emphasized that Foxconn’s investment in Wisconsin was more important than before given the trade war. The firm has been under scrutiny for having failed so far to meet job-creation targets in the state.