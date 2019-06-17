© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

NOTE expands partnership with Maven Wireless

EMS provider NOTE says it will supply Maven Wireless with approximately EUR 5 million worth of products on an annual basis. After joint development activities dating back to 2017, batch production started in May 2019 at NOTE Pärnu, Estonia. The project is now entering the volume phase.

Maven Wireless is a Swedish company which delivers sustainable coverage solutions for public cellular and critical communication. The Maven Wireless Digital Antenna System (DAS) and digital repeaters can be used widely in different applications, for example in-building coverage, tunnel coverage and for stadium solutions. “Maven Wireless is a leading technological innovator, and we’re delighted to have entered this partnership,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE’s CEO and President, in a press release. “It’s also an example of how our increasingly connected daily lives are bringing growth opportunities for us as a manufacturing partner.” “Maven Wireless is expanding rapidly and need a manufacturing partner who can grow the business and production capacity quickly, whilst maintaining high production quality. NOTE is a great fit to meet the high requirements in Radio Frequency (RF) and digital competences needed to build our advanced wireless coverage solutions,” adds Fredrik Ekström, CEO of Maven Wireless.