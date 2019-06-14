© andreypopov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 14, 2019
Furukawa Electric in talks with Superior Essex for further collaboration
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. and Superior Essex Inc. are currently in pursuit of global collaboration, targeting the Chinese and North American markets.
The companies currently have an established German joint venture company, “Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire Europe GmbH” (of which Superior Essex owns 51%, and Furukawa 49%), which was formed in March 2017 with the intent to supply high-voltage winding wire and other sophisticated products such as HVWW to the European market. Having innovation capability for development of high performance winding wire, including HVWW, for applications in automotive electric motors, generators and reactors, Furukawa Electric has developed a good business relationship with Superior Essex through technical assistance and former joint ventures. Superior Essex currently operates 12 manufacturing sites around the globe and world-wide sales network, which will be a complementary partner for Furukawa with its limited overseas facilities for the business, a press release reads The winding wire manufactures will release further detail when an agreement is reached.
VARTA raises €104M to expand production capacities VARTA AG has successfully concluded its capital increase for the expansion of production...
BMW & JRL team up on next-gen electrification technology As it develops its plans for the mobility of the future, the BMW Group is increasingly focusing on co-operations to help make next-level electrification technology more widely available to customers by the start of the coming decade.
Furukawa Electric in talks with Superior Essex for further collaboration Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. and Superior Essex Inc. are currently in pursuit of global collaboration...
Jill Kale to retire from Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a sector of Cobham plc, announces the...
KLA opens new R&D facility in Ann Arbor California-based global electronics company KLA opened a temporary research...
Relativity to build 3D rocket factory, add jobs in MS Relativity Space has secured an agreement with NASA and an incentive package from the...
Modula announces second location in Ohio Italy-based Modula announced this week at the SelectUSA Conference in Washington, D.C...
Geely & LG Chem to set up JV to produce batteries in China Shanghai Maple Guorun, an indirect 99% owned subsidiary of Geely Automobile, the listed...
Printed Circuits upgrades drilling with Pluritec automated drills Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits, announces that the company...
Etteplan strengthens its foothold in Sweden via acqusition Etteplan is following through with its growth strategy, at the core of which is organic growth...
Global top ten foundries for 2Q19 perform less-than-expected According to TrendForce’s latest statistics, the weakened demand in 1Q persisted well into 2Q as a result of political and economic instability.
myFC streamlines operations after strategic review The Swedish company says it will refocus its operations, shutting down the development...
Northvolt completes funding for first homegrown gigafactory Swedish battery manufacturing company, Northvolt, announces that is has completed the funding needed to enable the establishment of Europe’s first homegrown gigafactory for lithium-ion battery cells, Northvolt Ett, in...
Nano Dimension & HENSOLDT enter strategic collaboration Nano Dimension says it has entered into a strategic collaboration with HENSOLDT, a...
Global fab equipment spending to rebound in 2020 Global fab equipment spending will rebound in 2020, growing 20% to USD 58.4 billion after dropping 19% to USD 48.4 billion in 2019, according SEMI.
TT Electronics partners with Protek Power TT Electronics says that it has entered into an exclusive sales agreement with Protek Power...
Toyoda Gosei Invests in robotics service provider QBIT Robotics Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested JPY 120 million (about EUR 1 million) in Tokyo-based...
DENSO & Honeywell partner create electric propulsion systems DENSO has partnered with Honeywell to develop hybrid-electric and fully-electric...
Continental teams up together with Silicon Valley company Leia The technology company is currently developing a cockpit solution – the Natural 3D...
NOTE and UNIPOWER elevate their partnership UNIPOWER has chosen NOTE as their manufacturing partner for their latest line of high‐efficiency...
UK based company OXIS Energy goes into mass production OXIS Energy is to establish the first ever manufacturing plant for the production of electrolyte...
Ericsson ends legal battle with Intellectual Ventures Swedish telecom company Ericsson says it has signed a license agreement Intellectual...
Raytheon & United Technologies Aerospace to become one Raytheon and United Technologies have entered into an agreement to combine in an...
Robert Sawyer to lead supply chain data analytics startup Lexi Swedish supply chain data analytics SaaS provider, Lexi Solution AB, has appointed...Load more news