Furukawa Electric in talks with Superior Essex for further collaboration

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. and Superior Essex Inc. are currently in pursuit of global collaboration, targeting the Chinese and North American markets.

The companies currently have an established German joint venture company, “Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire Europe GmbH” (of which Superior Essex owns 51%, and Furukawa 49%), which was formed in March 2017 with the intent to supply high-voltage winding wire and other sophisticated products such as HVWW to the European market. Having innovation capability for development of high performance winding wire, including HVWW, for applications in automotive electric motors, generators and reactors, Furukawa Electric has developed a good business relationship with Superior Essex through technical assistance and former joint ventures. Superior Essex currently operates 12 manufacturing sites around the globe and world-wide sales network, which will be a complementary partner for Furukawa with its limited overseas facilities for the business, a press release reads The winding wire manufactures will release further detail when an agreement is reached.