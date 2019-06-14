© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Jill Kale to retire from Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a sector of Cobham plc, announces the retirement of long-standing President Jill Kale. She will be replaced by current Chief Operating Officer Shawn Black, effective July 1, 2019.

“We all deeply appreciate the leadership, professionalism and many years of positive contributions that Jill has brought to CAES and wish her the best of luck in her retirement,” says Scott Webster, CAES Chairman of the Board, in a press release. “She guided the organization as it overcame multiple challenges, providing strong leadership throughout her tenure.” Jill Kale has led CAES since 2012 and most recently implemented a new organisational structure for CAES that removed layers in the organisation and brought customers and employees closer to CAES decision makers. Incoming CAES Sector President Shawn Black will report to the CAES Board of Directors and brings many years of leadership experience, from his role as Vice President and General Manager for Leonardo DRS, prior to joining CAES. “We welcome Shawn to his new role. He has provided excellent operational direction to the organization and has established a strong basis for all CAES’ business areas to be successful,” says David Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer of Cobham plc and Director of CAES. “We are delighted that Shawn is able to provide a smooth transition. His performance as Chief Operating Officer gives us great confidence in his ability to take CAES to the next level.”