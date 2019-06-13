© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com General | June 13, 2019
Modula announces second location in Ohio
Italy-based Modula announced this week at the SelectUSA Conference in Washington, D.C. that it will invest USD 26.5 million in a new manufacturing and logistics hub at a vacant facility in Franklin, Ohio. The company has one other manufacturing plant in Lewiston, Maine.
The new plant will see the creation of 100 new jobs for Modula, a manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systems. In a press release, Modula said the new location will offer increased manufacturing capacity and better access to customers across the country. CEO Antonio Pagano said, “Modula is facing impressive growth worldwide at a pace of almost 25% year-over-year in the last five years, and particularly in the North American market we faced a further acceleration in the last two years. After an accurate analysis, we chose Ohio and particularly the Cincinnati area because of the excellent position, the great industrial presence and the high professionalism of JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati, who helped us in the whole process. We are sure that Modula will have a positive impact in the local community of Franklin, and we are excited to start our new adventure there.” “Our target is to progressively establish a production capacity of 2,000 Vertical Lift Modules (VLM) per year in this building,” said Modula chairman Franco Stefani. “The highly automated production process is in line with the high technological level of our VLM products, and the warehouse management systems (WMS) software that goes with them. We are willing to invest in the rich, dynamic, and skilled human capital of this region who are able to work in an Industry 4.0 advanced environment.” Modula initially planned to expand in the United States by establishing separate facilities for its manufacturing operation and its logistics hub. Modula found that the former Dayton Daily News printing plant in Franklin met all of its manufacturing and logistics needs, which led to the company locating both operations there. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said, “The decision to choose Ohio for this cutting-edge manufacturing and logistics operation demonstrates how our state’s people, diverse industry strength, and location can support innovative companies’ efforts to expand in the North American market.” The project represents ongoing efforts by REDI Cincinnati, in partnership with the European American Chamber of Commerce, to attract foreign investment to the Greater Cincinnati region. “Modula’s investment in Franklin is a unique opportunity that combines foreign direct investment and one of our target industries, advanced manufacturing, into an iconic building,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO. “It takes the work of all of our partners to accomplish this, and I’m thankful for their commitment to the region.”
