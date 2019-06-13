© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Printed Circuits upgrades drilling with Pluritec automated drills

Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits, announces that the company has added to their drilling department with high speed, fully automatic drill/routers from Pluritec.

Printed Circuits has expanded their drilling and routing capabilities with Pluritec’s EVO multistation precision micro drill/rout modular work cells. The fully automated work cells incorporate XYZ linear motion systems, HD vision, 200K microdrill spindles, and 60K precision routing spindles, with a 1,700 tool library capacity. The new equipment incorporates PCB manufacturing capabilities such as 15µm control depth drilling and routing, via drilling down to 4 mil (0.1 mm) holes, in a fully automated “lights out” 24/7 automated operation. “We are committed to advancing drilling technology, as well as working with Printed Circuits to combine all the advantages of the tools provided to ensure tomorrow’s PCB requirements are fulfilled today,” Pluritec Vice President of Sales Lino Sousa commented in a press release. “I am very excited to stretch our capabilities in drill/rout, as well as adding to our capacity, in order to stay ahead of our customers’ demand,” added Ken Tannehill, president and CEO. “The Pluritec machines in particular automate the drilling and routing process, for greater capacity without adding additional staff.”