© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com PCB | June 13, 2019
Printed Circuits upgrades drilling with Pluritec automated drills
Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits, announces that the company has added to their drilling department with high speed, fully automatic drill/routers from Pluritec.
Printed Circuits has expanded their drilling and routing capabilities with Pluritec’s EVO multistation precision micro drill/rout modular work cells. The fully automated work cells incorporate XYZ linear motion systems, HD vision, 200K microdrill spindles, and 60K precision routing spindles, with a 1,700 tool library capacity. The new equipment incorporates PCB manufacturing capabilities such as 15µm control depth drilling and routing, via drilling down to 4 mil (0.1 mm) holes, in a fully automated “lights out” 24/7 automated operation. “We are committed to advancing drilling technology, as well as working with Printed Circuits to combine all the advantages of the tools provided to ensure tomorrow’s PCB requirements are fulfilled today,” Pluritec Vice President of Sales Lino Sousa commented in a press release. “I am very excited to stretch our capabilities in drill/rout, as well as adding to our capacity, in order to stay ahead of our customers’ demand,” added Ken Tannehill, president and CEO. “The Pluritec machines in particular automate the drilling and routing process, for greater capacity without adding additional staff.”
Relativity to build 3D rocket factory, add jobs in MS Relativity Space has secured an agreement with NASA and an incentive package from the...
Modula announces second location in Ohio Italy-based Modula announced this week at the SelectUSA Conference in Washington, D.C...
Geely & LG Chem to set up JV to produce batteries in China Shanghai Maple Guorun, an indirect 99% owned subsidiary of Geely Automobile, the listed...
Printed Circuits upgrades drilling with Pluritec automated drills Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits, announces that the company...
Etteplan strengthens its foothold in Sweden via acqusition Etteplan is following through with its growth strategy, at the core of which is organic growth...
Global top ten foundries for 2Q19 perform less-than-expected According to TrendForce’s latest statistics, the weakened demand in 1Q persisted well into 2Q as a result of political and economic instability.
myFC streamlines operations after strategic review The Swedish company says it will refocus its operations, shutting down the development...
Northvolt completes funding for first homegrown gigafactory Swedish battery manufacturing company, Northvolt, announces that is has completed the funding needed to enable the establishment of Europe’s first homegrown gigafactory for lithium-ion battery cells, Northvolt Ett, in...
Nano Dimension & HENSOLDT enter strategic collaboration Nano Dimension says it has entered into a strategic collaboration with HENSOLDT, a...
Global fab equipment spending to rebound in 2020 Global fab equipment spending will rebound in 2020, growing 20% to USD 58.4 billion after dropping 19% to USD 48.4 billion in 2019, according SEMI.
TT Electronics partners with Protek Power TT Electronics says that it has entered into an exclusive sales agreement with Protek Power...
Toyoda Gosei Invests in robotics service provider QBIT Robotics Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested JPY 120 million (about EUR 1 million) in Tokyo-based...
DENSO & Honeywell partner create electric propulsion systems DENSO has partnered with Honeywell to develop hybrid-electric and fully-electric...
Continental teams up together with Silicon Valley company Leia The technology company is currently developing a cockpit solution – the Natural 3D...
NOTE and UNIPOWER elevate their partnership UNIPOWER has chosen NOTE as their manufacturing partner for their latest line of high‐efficiency...
UK based company OXIS Energy goes into mass production OXIS Energy is to establish the first ever manufacturing plant for the production of electrolyte...
Ericsson ends legal battle with Intellectual Ventures Swedish telecom company Ericsson says it has signed a license agreement Intellectual...
Raytheon & United Technologies Aerospace to become one Raytheon and United Technologies have entered into an agreement to combine in an...
Robert Sawyer to lead supply chain data analytics startup Lexi Swedish supply chain data analytics SaaS provider, Lexi Solution AB, has appointed...
Aurora and FCA US team up on self-driving vehicle platform Self-driving vehicle software company Aurora says that it is teaming up with Fiat Chrysler...
IEC Electronics breaks ground on New York facility After considering moving out-of-state, IEC Electronics has opted to stay in New York with the construction of a new facility and a projected move-in and operations start-up date of early 2020.
Advanced Energy Industries Inc. unveils facility in Israel Advanced Energy announced the grand opening of a 6,500 square-foot facility in Caesarea...
US-China trade war rages on - DRAM price decline 3Q to widen TrendForce's DRAMeXchange points out that, as ripples from the US ban continue to spread...
Kitron's CEO to return in September At the start of the year EMS provider Kitron announced that its CEO, Peter Nilsson, was...Load more news