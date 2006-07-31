Arrow expands in the UK

Arrow Electronics has broken double figures with the opening of its newest Regional Business Centre (RBC). The Southampton RBC, which serves small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Hampshire, Dorset, West Sussex and the Isle of Wight, is Arrow's tenth regional office in the UK and Ireland.

Paul Chaplin, the Regional Business Manager responsible for the new office, explained how Arrow has been responding to the requirements of its customers: “We have found that our SME customers value personal contact very highly and enjoy the familiarity they get with a local team. Dealing with an Arrow Regional Business Centre they discover that this involves no compromise – they are still able to access the logistical capabilities and extensive stock profile of a global, multi-billion dollar organisation.”



The Southampton facility is a self-contained business, staffed by a team of six who coordinate the many the links with Arrow's UK personnel. In addition to Southampton, Arrow regional offices can now be found in Bedford, Bristol, Crawley, Dublin, Glasgow (Bellshill), Harlow, Leicester, Manchester and Reading.



Photocaption:

RBC manager Paul Chaplin (3rd from left) and Arrow's regional business director, Simon Groat (2nd from right) with the Southampton RBC team at the office opening.