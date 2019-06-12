© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension & HENSOLDT enter strategic collaboration

Nano Dimension says it has entered into a strategic collaboration with HENSOLDT, a German security and defense electronics firm, under which the companies aims to develop applications for Hensoldt’s security and defense business.

HENSOLDT, which was one of the first companies in Europe to test and then purchase Nano Dimension’s DragonFly Pro printer for printed electronics, already has printed hundreds of circuit boards using the system. Now, HENSOLDT will expand its use of the additive manufacturing solution with the aim of accelerating accessibility and adoption of electronics manufacturing – or rather 3D structural electronics. The push for new products and components is largely being driven by the need for miniaturisation and modularity in design. The collaboration leverages Nano Dimension’s expertise in additive manufacturing of printed electronics and Hensoldt’s advanced defense and security technologies. The German company currently uses the DragonFly Pro system at its company headquarters in Taufkirchen near Munich. “Our focus is on providing our customers with the highest quality cutting-edge innovations,” says Thomas Stocker, HENSOLDT’s Head of Engineering. “By using the DragonFly, we’ve already accelerated our application development. Now, our strategic collaboration with Nano Dimension is further empowering our engineers in expediting product development cycles, while giving them the freedom to explore next-generation designs and solutions not possible with traditional manufacturing methods.” “HENSOLDT is doing some of the most advanced electronics work in the world, and we are delighted that our engineering team can help them lead the change in developing additive manufacturing in electronics and building the applications of tomorrow,” adds Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “We expect to see great advances in electronics technology emerge through this collaboration.”