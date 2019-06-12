© jirsak dreamstime.com

TT Electronics partners with Protek Power

TT Electronics says that it has entered into an exclusive sales agreement with Protek Power, aiming to enhance the company's ability to deliver design, integration and assembly of power solutions to international standards, enabling a smarter supply chain and speed to market.

Protek Power, an FSP Group company, specialises in AC-DC power supplies focused on medical or commercial grade power supply conversion products. Frank Rene, Managing Director of Power Partners Inc., acquired by TT Electronics in March, had this to say about the new exclusive sales agreement: “TT Electronics has recently been awarded exclusive rights to sell and market the Protek Power brand of Medical and Industrial AC/DC power supplies in the North American and UK markets." "This new agreement will align TT Electronics’ sales organisations more closely with Protek R&D and manufacturing in order to grow sales with current products as well as define future product platforms developed for the group as well. We are looking forward to a bright future with an enhanced focus on the Protek Brand of power supplies,” Rene continues.