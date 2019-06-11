© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

DENSO & Honeywell partner create electric propulsion systems

DENSO has partnered with Honeywell to develop hybrid-electric and fully-electric propulsion systems for urban air mobility.

By converging their automotive and aerospace expertise, DENSO and Honeywell seek to create propulsion systems that make air travel cleaner, quieter, more efficient and easier to maintain. Urban air mobility is intended to provide more efficient movement of people and things within cities to improve safety and decrease ground traffic. It also offers substantial opportunities in sustainability, as major advancements in materials, generators and motors are making electric-powered flight possible, practical and affordable. Honeywell and DENSO see urban air mobility vehicles as a key component of the future of mobility. DENSO, a global leader in electrification technology, has decades of experience in developing and producing world-class electrified propulsion units, including traction motors and inverters, at high-mass production volume.