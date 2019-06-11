© Continental Electronics Production | June 11, 2019
Continental teams up together with Silicon Valley company Leia
The technology company is currently developing a cockpit solution – the Natural 3D Lightfield Instrument Cluster – in cooperation with Silicon Valley company Leia Inc. that will bring the third dimension into upcoming automotive vehicles.
Lightfield displays are the next generation of medium allowing not only the comfortable perception of 3D depth, but also the rendering of highlights, sparkles and other complex light effects. The technology enables information to be safely presented to the driver in real-time. “One of today’s greatest challenges in the automotive industry is to develop intelligent concepts for the human-machine interaction. To create solutions that enhance the driver experience and allow the driver to simply and effectively interact with the vehicle without becoming distracted from the road”, says Dr. Frank Rabe, head of business unit Instrumentation & Driver HMI at Continental, in a press release. “The new Lightfield display does not just bring the third dimension of the highest quality into the vehicle - the innovative technology also creates a new dimension of comfort and safety.” The new system is said to go into series production by 2022. On the way to automated driving, there will be more opportunities for the driver to engage in other activities such as video calling, internet browsing or watching shows and movies. “The car is clearly the next frontier for Mobile” says David Fattal, Leia Inc. co-founder and CEO. “To us it’s a bigger, more immersive version of a smartphone with full 3D awareness of its environment. It’s a logical place to deploy our growing Lightfield ecosystem of immersive gaming, video streaming, social sharing, or even e-commerce.” Leia´s Lightfield technology used for Continental’s natural 3D display does not need a head-tracker camera. Moreover, passengers in the front and back seats can also clearly see the same 3D image from their seated positions – something that was previously not possible. Continental is now adapting Leia’s technology for use in automotive vehicles. Until recently, either parallax barriers or lenticular techniques were used to achieve a glasses-free 3D effect. They achieve a 3D effect through a special method of blocking or refracting light. Parallax barrier systems, in particular, offer only a single user application by requiring a head tracker system to adjust the 3D views towards the observer´s exact head position. “We are thrilled to tailor our Lightfield platform to automotive. By leveraging specific sensors’ data (Lidar, cameras) we will deliver premium applications as well as bring the mobile ecosystem into the car to create an enhanced driver’s experience.”, says Pierre-Emmanuel Evreux, Leia Inc. co-founder and president.
Toyoda Gosei Invests in robotics service provider QBIT Robotics Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested JPY 120 million (about EUR 1 million) in Tokyo-based...
DENSO & Honeywell partner create electric propulsion systems DENSO has partnered with Honeywell to develop hybrid-electric and fully-electric...
Continental teams up together with Silicon Valley company Leia The technology company is currently developing a cockpit solution – the Natural 3D...
NOTE and UNIPOWER elevate their partnership UNIPOWER has chosen NOTE as their manufacturing partner for their latest line of high‐efficiency...
UK based company OXIS Energy goes into mass production OXIS Energy is to establish the first ever manufacturing plant for the production of electrolyte...
Ericsson ends legal battle with Intellectual Ventures Swedish telecom company Ericsson says it has signed a license agreement Intellectual...
Raytheon & United Technologies Aerospace to become one Raytheon and United Technologies have entered into an agreement to combine in an...
Robert Sawyer to lead supply chain data analytics startup Lexi Swedish supply chain data analytics SaaS provider, Lexi Solution AB, has appointed...
Aurora and FCA US team up on self-driving vehicle platform Self-driving vehicle software company Aurora says that it is teaming up with Fiat Chrysler...
IEC Electronics breaks ground on New York facility After considering moving out-of-state, IEC Electronics has opted to stay in New York with the construction of a new facility and a projected move-in and operations start-up date of early 2020.
Advanced Energy Industries Inc. unveils facility in Israel Advanced Energy announced the grand opening of a 6,500 square-foot facility in Caesarea...
US-China trade war rages on - DRAM price decline 3Q to widen TrendForce's DRAMeXchange points out that, as ripples from the US ban continue to spread...
Kitron's CEO to return in September At the start of the year EMS provider Kitron announced that its CEO, Peter Nilsson, was...
Angeles Equity Partners acquires APCT The private investment firm Angeles Equity Partners LLC has acquired APCT Inc., a...
Lite-on to acquire 100% of Japanese subsidiary LITE-ON Technology intends to acquire all outstanding shares of LITE-ON Japan Ltd. (LOJ) through...
Salcomp Group to be sold to Lingyi iTech Lingyi iTech (Guangdong) Co., Ltd has signed a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with...
Teledyne buys 3M's gas and flame detection business Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has submitted a binding offer to acquire the gas...
Records show Foxconn offshored 155 jobs to Mexico Reuters is reporting that Foxconn offshored more than 150 U.S. jobs to Mexico...
Infinite Electronics acquires Integra Optics Infinite Electronics Inc., based in Irvine, California, has acquired Integra Optics, a provider of...
April’s European semiconductor sales declined MoM European semiconductor sales reached USD 3.359 billion for the month of April 2019, a...
VARTA to expand production capacity for lithium-ion batteries The company says that it is expanding its production capacities further, this time to...
Advantego gains NA distribution rights for Aska Electronics Advantego Corporation has acquired the North American distribution rights for wireless...
Katana Silicon Technologies suing Samsung Texas-based Katana Silicon Technologies (KST) is suing Samsung Electronics, alleging...
Danish EMS provider expands in China Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, says it is upgrading its operations in China to...Load more news