Solectron among Big Investors in Romania

Foreign firms continue to invest heavily in the growing regions of Eastern Europe. One of the biggest foreign firms in Romania is US-based EMS-giant Solectron which in recent years has invested heavily in the country.

Romanian towns like Timisoara and Sibiu are now considered among the top industrial destinations of Europe. Among the the largest companies in Timisoara are Alcatel, Continental, Siemens and Solectron. Solectron today employs 4000 workers in the town. One of the largest customers in the Solectron plant is Ericsson which has placed large orders for telecom equipment.



According to companies in the region the local government has been very efficient and determent. They have also opened several technology parks and introduced tax benefits. According to Aurelia Junie, County Manager in Timisoara it is easy to find highly skilled staff in Timisoara and the surrounding villages. However it is more difficult to draw workers from the country side. Many of the major industries have started couch services from Timisoara which picks up staff in the surrounding villages before the working shift. The workers will then be driven back after their shift.



According to a spokesperson for one of the companies in Timisoara, the area now starts to get too expensive for small and mid sized companies that produces simple products. Many of those companies will in the near future probably move out of this area to other parts of Romania, Ukraine or Moldavia.