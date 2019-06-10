© Lexi Solution AB General | June 10, 2019
Robert Sawyer to lead supply chain data analytics startup Lexi
Swedish supply chain data analytics SaaS provider, Lexi Solution AB, has appointed Robert Sawyer as CEO to lead the company into its international growth phase.
Some of you might recognise Robert Sawyer from his nearly 20 year with EMS companies in Europe, Asia and North America. To Lexi, Sawyer brings with him his experience in electronics manufacturing, supply chain management and international business as the company plans further expansion of its business globally. Peter Röing, who has led the company as CEO since founding Lexi in 2011, initiated the search last year together with Lexi’s Board to bring in an international leader to take the company forward in the next phase of its growth. Röing is now assuming the role of CTO and “Chief Evangelist” in Lexi, continuing his work as the lead architect of the Lexi’s AI-enabled, cloud-based enterprise software platform. “We are extremely excited to welcome Bob to Lexi and feel fortunate to have been able to attract someone of his calibre and international experience. Having worked very closely together more than 10 years ago as colleagues in the EMS business, and since then many times over the years with us on several Lexi projects, Bob knows our customers and business inside and out and is definitely the right person to lead our international expansion as we scale up Lexi," says Peter Röing in a press release. During his nearly 20 years in the EMS industry, Sawyer has held director, VP and CEO roles in leading tier-1 and tier-2 EMS providers based in Malaysia, Thailand, Scandinavia and Austria. He also ran an enterprise software company in Switzerland for many years that was later sold to MICROS. “I’m honored and grateful to Peter and Lexi’s board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of creative, dedicated and talented professionals,” says Sawyer. “Lexi has established itself and proven the power of its AI solution for its customers who include some of the biggest and best-known electronics companies in the world. Scaling up Lexi to be a truly global player is a terrific opportunity that any leader would welcome.”
Continental teams up together with Silicon Valley company Leia The technology company is currently developing a cockpit solution – the Natural 3D...
NOTE and UNIPOWER elevate their partnership UNIPOWER has chosen NOTE as their manufacturing partner for their latest line of high‐efficiency...
UK based company OXIS Energy goes into mass production OXIS Energy is to establish the first ever manufacturing plant for the production of electrolyte...
Ericsson ends legal battle with Intellectual Ventures Swedish telecom company Ericsson says it has signed a license agreement Intellectual...
Raytheon & United Technologies Aerospace to become one Raytheon and United Technologies have entered into an agreement to combine in an...
Robert Sawyer to lead supply chain data analytics startup Lexi Swedish supply chain data analytics SaaS provider, Lexi Solution AB, has appointed...
Aurora and FCA US team up on self-driving vehicle platform Self-driving vehicle software company Aurora says that it is teaming up with Fiat Chrysler...
IEC Electronics breaks ground on New York facility After considering moving out-of-state, IEC Electronics has opted to stay in New York with...
Advanced Energy Industries Inc. unveils facility in Israel Advanced Energy announced the grand opening of a 6,500 square-foot facility in Caesarea...
US-China trade war rages on - DRAM price decline 3Q to widen TrendForce's DRAMeXchange points out that, as ripples from the US ban continue to spread...
Kitron's CEO to return in September At the start of the year EMS provider Kitron announced that its CEO, Peter Nilsson, was...
Angeles Equity Partners acquires APCT The private investment firm Angeles Equity Partners LLC has acquired APCT Inc., a...
Lite-on to acquire 100% of Japanese subsidiary LITE-ON Technology intends to acquire all outstanding shares of LITE-ON Japan Ltd. (LOJ) through...
Salcomp Group to be sold to Lingyi iTech Lingyi iTech (Guangdong) Co., Ltd has signed a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with...
Teledyne buys 3M's gas and flame detection business Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has submitted a binding offer to acquire the gas...
Records show Foxconn offshored 155 jobs to Mexico Reuters is reporting that Foxconn offshored more than 150 U.S. jobs to Mexico...
Infinite Electronics acquires Integra Optics Infinite Electronics Inc., based in Irvine, California, has acquired Integra Optics, a provider of...
April’s European semiconductor sales declined MoM European semiconductor sales reached USD 3.359 billion for the month of April 2019, a...
VARTA to expand production capacity for lithium-ion batteries The company says that it is expanding its production capacities further, this time to...
Advantego gains NA distribution rights for Aska Electronics Advantego Corporation has acquired the North American distribution rights for wireless...
Katana Silicon Technologies suing Samsung Texas-based Katana Silicon Technologies (KST) is suing Samsung Electronics, alleging...
Danish EMS provider expands in China Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, says it is upgrading its operations in China to...
B&O's slow Q4 forces the company to adjust its outlook Based on preliminary revenues and estimated financial performance for Bang ...
Impending tariffs cast a shadow on TV market development As worries spring up in the market about whether the 25% tariff arising from the US-China...Load more news