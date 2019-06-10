© Lexi Solution AB

Robert Sawyer to lead supply chain data analytics startup Lexi

Swedish supply chain data analytics SaaS provider, Lexi Solution AB, has appointed Robert Sawyer as CEO to lead the company into its international growth phase.

Some of you might recognise Robert Sawyer from his nearly 20 year with EMS companies in Europe, Asia and North America. To Lexi, Sawyer brings with him his experience in electronics manufacturing, supply chain management and international business as the company plans further expansion of its business globally. Peter Röing, who has led the company as CEO since founding Lexi in 2011, initiated the search last year together with Lexi’s Board to bring in an international leader to take the company forward in the next phase of its growth. Röing is now assuming the role of CTO and “Chief Evangelist” in Lexi, continuing his work as the lead architect of the Lexi’s AI-enabled, cloud-based enterprise software platform. “We are extremely excited to welcome Bob to Lexi and feel fortunate to have been able to attract someone of his calibre and international experience. Having worked very closely together more than 10 years ago as colleagues in the EMS business, and since then many times over the years with us on several Lexi projects, Bob knows our customers and business inside and out and is definitely the right person to lead our international expansion as we scale up Lexi," says Peter Röing in a press release. During his nearly 20 years in the EMS industry, Sawyer has held director, VP and CEO roles in leading tier-1 and tier-2 EMS providers based in Malaysia, Thailand, Scandinavia and Austria. He also ran an enterprise software company in Switzerland for many years that was later sold to MICROS. “I’m honored and grateful to Peter and Lexi’s board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of creative, dedicated and talented professionals,” says Sawyer. “Lexi has established itself and proven the power of its AI solution for its customers who include some of the biggest and best-known electronics companies in the world. Scaling up Lexi to be a truly global player is a terrific opportunity that any leader would welcome.”