Aurora and FCA US team up on self-driving vehicle platform
Self-driving vehicle software company Aurora says that it is teaming up with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to develop self-driving commercial vehicle platforms.
The company says it has signed an agreement with FCA to lay the groundwork for a powerful partnership in self-driving commercial vehicles. The partnership will further expand the scope of the Aurora Driver, allowing the company to offer a variety of solutions to strategic customers in logistics, transit, and other use cases. To date, the Aurora Driver has been integrated into six vehicle platforms — from sedans, SUVs, and minivans, to a large commercial vehicle and a class 8 truck, the company writes in a press release. “As part of FCA’s autonomous vehicle strategy we will continue to work with strategic partners in this space to address the needs of consumers in a rapidly changing industry,” says Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, in the press release. “Aurora brings a unique skillset combined with advanced and purposeful technology that complements and enhances our philosophy on self-driving.”
