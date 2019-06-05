© Pixabay

Teledyne buys 3M's gas and flame detection business

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has submitted a binding offer to acquire the gas and flame detection business of 3M for USD 230 million in cash.

The gas and flame detection business includes Oldham, Simtronics, Gas Measurement Instruments (GMI), Detcon and select Scott Safety products. The gas and flame detection business serves a variety of industries including petrochemical, power generation, oil & gas, food & beverage, mining and waste water treatment. The rugged trace gas analyzers feature fast response time, intrinsically-safe sensors and satisfy multiple international certification standards. “The gas and flame detection business utilizes similar technology and serves related markets as our portfolio of environmental instrumentation businesses. However, our respective products do not compete, and we generally serve customers in complementary geographies,” said Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman of Teledyne. “This business will become a long-term core business of Teledyne, and we look forward to welcoming it and its employees to Teledyne.” The transaction is anticipated to close in the second half of 2019.