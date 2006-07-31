SanDisk To Acquire msystems

SanDisk® Corporation acquires msystems in an all stock transaction. This combination joins together two flash memory pioneers with complementary products, customers and channels.

“This strategic acquisition will give us the critical mass and complementary products, customers, channels, technology and manufacturing base to take our shared vision to the next level. The NAND flash data storage business is in its early stages and we believe the market opportunity is largely untapped,” said Eli Harari, Chairman and CEO of SanDisk.



"Both companies are noted for their relentless innovation, and this acquisition is intended to further accelerate our pace of innovation. In the near term, this transaction better positions SanDisk to serve the expanding storage needs of handset manufacturers and mobile network operators. In the long term, the combination with msystems will be a catalyst in the development of next generation flash enabled consumer applications. We are extremely excited about joining forces with the msystems team to achieve our shared vision. We are committed to serving msystems' OEM customers after the transaction closes.”