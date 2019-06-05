© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

April’s European semiconductor sales declined MoM

European semiconductor sales reached USD 3.359 billion for the month of April 2019, a decrease of 1.2% from the March-2019 total of USD 3.358 billion, the European Semiconductor Industry Association announced.

The main drivers of April’s European sales were optoelectronic, logic and memory chips. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average. Looking at application-specific semiconductors, devices especially designed for automotive and computer applications performed particularly well in April. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in April 2019 were USD 32.127 billion, down 0.4% versus the previous month and up 0.5% versus the same month in 2018. Exchange rate effects continued to affect the European sales picture, when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euros, April’s semiconductor sales were EUR 2.977 billion, down 0.7 percent versus the previous month; however, they increased compared to the same month one year ago. In the January-to-April timeframe, semiconductor sales also increased compared to the same period in 2018.