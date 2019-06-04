© BB Electronics Electronics Production | June 04, 2019
Danish EMS provider expands in China
Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, says it is upgrading its operations in China to customer demand and to support future growth and box build requirements.
During September 2019 the company is moving its operations in Suzhou, China to a bigger facility in the SIP-HMITZ area, and with the move the company is growing from its current 7,500 square metres to 10,500 square metres. "Due to the success of our customers, we have experienced an increased demand for manufacturing space and storage. With larger orders and more customers, we need room to store more components and raw materials, and more storage facilities for finished goods," the company writes in a press release. The company also says that it is fulfilling more of its customers’ value chain – for example, box build, configuration, shipment and distribution – which underlines the need for new, larger facilities. Moreover, the new, bigger factory will also enable BB Electronics to support its customers’ future growth and box build requirements, the release continues.
