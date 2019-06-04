© melpomenem dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 04, 2019
B&O's slow Q4 forces the company to adjust its outlook
Based on preliminary revenues and estimated financial performance for Bang & Olufsen’s fourth quarter 2018/19 which ended on the last of May, the company is lowering its outlook for the full financial year.
“Clearly our financial performance this year has not been satisfactory, and we are very disappointed with the development. We knew that the fourth quarter would be challenging and that especially TV sell-in was associated with a considerable level of uncertainty. Unfortunately, TV sell-in in our European monobrand network did not normalise as we anticipated,” says CEO Henrik Clausen in a press release. The company’s revenues, which was previously expected to be around 10% lower than the last financial year, is now expected to be between 13-14% lower compared to the previous financial year. The company’s EBIT margin was previously expected to be in the 4-5% range, but with the updated outlook the company expects an EBIT margin of 2-3% – free cash flow was also negatively impacted.. “We expect to return to profitable growth in the financial year 2019/20, and we will, in connection with the publication of the annual report for 2018/19 on 11 July, provide more detailed financial targets for the company,” says Henrik Clausen. Mr. Clausen also says that despite a disappointing development the past quarters, the company hase come a long way with the transformation of Bang & Olufsen. “We have launched a number of innovative products the past years, we have established a scalable less complex business model and we have strengthened our digital competences. All in all, today we have a profitable business despite the current growth challenges. But we are far from finished with the transformation and know that we still have a great deal of work ahead of us,” Clausen concludes.
Danish EMS provider expands in China Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, says it is upgrading its operations in China to...
B&O's slow Q4 forces the company to adjust its outlook Based on preliminary revenues and estimated financial performance for Bang ...
Impending tariffs cast a shadow on TV market development As worries spring up in the market about whether the 25% tariff arising from the US-China...
1Q 2019 worldwide semi equipment billings drop 19% YoY worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings for the first quarter of...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Experts weigh in on China’s possible restriction of rare earths... Following China’s hint that they may be considering cutting production and choking off...
AMD, Samsung forge strategic partnership AMD and Samsung Electronics Co. have agreed to a multi-year strategic partnership in ultra-low...
Infinite Electronics opens second plant in Texas Infinite Electronics Inc. has opened its second facility in Lewisville, Texas, directly next...
Intel expands in New Mexico, adds jobs Intel’s Sandoval County manufacturing plant will boost its employee base in the coming...
NEVS acquires auto technology company Protean Electric National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), which earlier this year became a subsidiary of...
Smartphone giants breaking into the TWS bluetooth earbud market According to TrendForce 's latest report, the release of Bluetooth 5.0, which solved the...
LG cuts ribbon on $360M home appliance factory In Tennessee LG Electronics has inaugurated its new million-square-foot home appliance manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, where the company is now producing its washing machines for the U.S. market.
Nano Dimension & Harris to develop hardware that will fly on the ISS Nano Dimension say it has received a grant approval from the Israel Innovation Authority...
Revenues for NAND flash brands 1Q fall by 23.8% QoQ DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, says that besides the effects from the traditional offseason 1Q this year, the weakening demand in 4Q18 has pushed smartphone and server OEMs to begin adjusting their inventories.
North American PCB sales & orders continue to outpace 2018 The IPC reports that year-over-year growth in April was positive for sales and...
YASA's electric motor powers Ferrari’s production supercar YASA, a manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, announces that a YASA electric...
Volvo invests in Finnish VR/XR company Together with Varjo, a technology start-up from Finland that specialises in high-end...
Omron with new leadership in EMEA Seigo Kinugawa has been appointed as the new CEO of its Industrial Automation Business...
Aurora picks up Blackmore in first major acquisition Self-driving tech start-up Aurora is buying Montana-based lidar company Blackmore Sensors ...
Huawei files motion aimed at speeding up case against the U.S. In a motion filed this week, Huawei is seeking summary judgment as part of the process...
SoftBank Corp. selects Nokia for 5G Finnish Nokia announces that the company has been selected as a primary partner to offer 5G...
Oceanvolt looking for investments to scale up production Finnish electric motor manufacturer Oceanvolt is launching a crowdfunding...
Zollner adds muscles to its management board Since the 1st of April, 2019, Markus Aschenbrenner has been a new force in the Zollner Group...
VARTA AG buys back its consumer batteries business Battery manufacturer VARTA AG has signed an agreement to acquire the Europe-based...
Stadler Rail unveils new train facility in Utah Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has opened its new North American train...Load more news