© batman2000 dreamstime.com

1Q2019 4Q2018 1Q2018 1Q19/4Q18 (QoQ) 1Q19/1Q18 (YoY) Taiwan 3.81 2.81 2.27 36% 68% Korea 2.89 3.13 6.26 -8% -54% China 2.36 2.69 2.64 -13% -11% North America 1.67 1.94 1.14 -14% 47% Japan 1.55 2.65 2.13 -41% -27% Europe 0.84 0.91 1.28 -8% -34% Rest of the World 0.67 0.82 1.27 -18% -47% Total 13.79 14.96 16.99 -8% -19%

The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 80 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis. The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, quarter-over-quarter growth and year-over-year rates by region are as follows: