© Infinite_Electronics

Infinite Electronics opens second plant in Texas

Infinite Electronics Inc. has opened its second facility in Lewisville, Texas, directly next door to the company’s original plant, effectively doubling the company’s workspace to 160,000-sq. ft.

According to a company press release, the new ISO9001-certified facility’s expanded operations will support a variety of products including NEMA enclosures, fiber optic cables, 1553 bus couplers, insertion tools, complex wire harnesses, and surge and lightning protectors. The two plants support a combined 130 employees over a variety of functions including production, logistics, product management, administration, accounting, sales and human resources. "By doubling our space, we are able to further our efforts to make Lewisville Infinite's Center of Excellence for logistics and manufacturing in the Americas. Our production and logistics teams now have the space they need to be able to fulfill same-day production requirements for our growing family of brands, with room for continued growth to meet our customers' urgent needs," said Jim Dauw, Infinite's Chief Operating Officer. Infinite's first Lewisville facility opened its doors in October 2017.