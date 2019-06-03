© Intel

Intel expands in New Mexico, adds jobs

Intel’s Sandoval County manufacturing plant will boost its employee base in the coming months as it extends beyond traditional PC and server businesses into data-rich markets.

In a May press release distributed by the New Mexico Economic Development Department, the company and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that Intel plans to add more than 300 employees to its New Mexico workforce in 2019. “Intel has long been a valuable community partner, and this is excellent news for New Mexico,” said Tiffany Avery, Sandoval Economic Alliance director of marketing and communications. “These are important, economic-base jobs for our community, and they positively impact the metro area and state as well. Jobs like these generate wealth, and additional jobs both directly and indirectly.” Intel, which designs and manufactures technologies that power the cloud with products that enable data processing, analysis, storage and transfer, is New Mexico’s largest manufacturing company, with more than USD 16 billion invested in the state since the Sandoval County plant’s opening in 1980. “The decision by Intel to grow its workforce in Rio Rancho represents yet another significant positive investment being made in a New Mexico community and its workforce in recent weeks,” said Lujan Grisham.