© NEVS Electronics Production | June 03, 2019
NEVS acquires auto technology company Protean Electric
National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), which earlier this year became a subsidiary of Evergrande Health, has acquired British developer of in-wheel motor technology, Protean Electric.
The acquisition is part of Evergrande’s strategy to become a major player in the global electric vehicle industry, and paves the way for NEVS to deploy Protean Electric’s in-wheel electric drive technology, ProteanDrive, into its future products, a press release reads. Protean Electric is an automotive technology developer of in-wheel motors (IWMs) and future propulsion solutions. Founded back in 2008, Protean Electric has devoted over a million engineering man-hours to develop and validate its ProteanDrive in-wheel motor technology. As a result of this the business has over 160 patents globally across electric motor and power electronics design, control and manufacturability, with another 150 patents pending. Protean Electric will continue to operate as an independent business under the Evergrande umbrella, developing future powertrain and mobility solutions to meet the needs of the market. Formally, Protean Holdings will now be merged into Virtue Surge, a subsidiary of NEVS. The acquisition will also provide additional resources and business opportunities for Protean Electric, giving the company access to a broader pool of skills, knowledge and experience, as well as a sizeable customer in NEVS. “Protean Electric is an exciting company with very competitive technologies. I am sure this acquisition will lead to many benefits for both NEVS and Protean Electric,” says Stefan Tilk, CEO of NEVS, in the release. “This exciting new agreement will enable Protean Electric to fulfil its global potential, and to do so more rapidly. This acquisition will aid Protean Electric in establishing a strategic advantage in the new energy and mobility markets and bring in new expertise," adds KY Chan, CEO of Protean Electric. "We look forward to working closely with the Evergrande and NEVS teams to deploy our technologies.” It was back in January this year that Evergrande Health acquired a controlling stake in NEVS (51%), Kai Johan Jiang, the founder of NEVS still owns 49% of the shares though his company, NE Holding.
Intel expands in New Mexico, adds jobs Intel’s Sandoval County manufacturing plant will boost its employee base in the coming...
NEVS acquires auto technology company Protean Electric National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), which earlier this year became a subsidiary of...
Smartphone giants breaking into the TWS bluetooth earbud market According to TrendForce 's latest report, the release of Bluetooth 5.0, which solved the...
LG cuts ribbon on $360M home appliance factory In Tennessee LG Electronics has inaugurated its new million-square-foot home appliance manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, where the company is now producing its washing machines for the U.S. market.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Nano Dimension & Harris to develop hardware that will fly on the ISS Nano Dimension say it has received a grant approval from the Israel Innovation Authority...
Revenues for NAND flash brands 1Q fall by 23.8% QoQ DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, says that besides the effects from the traditional offseason 1Q this year, the weakening demand in 4Q18 has pushed smartphone and server OEMs to begin adjusting their inventories.
North American PCB sales & orders continue to outpace 2018 The IPC reports that year-over-year growth in April was positive for sales and...
YASA's electric motor powers Ferrari’s production supercar YASA, a manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, announces that a YASA electric...
Volvo invests in Finnish VR/XR company Together with Varjo, a technology start-up from Finland that specialises in high-end...
Omron with new leadership in EMEA Seigo Kinugawa has been appointed as the new CEO of its Industrial Automation Business...
Aurora picks up Blackmore in first major acquisition Self-driving tech start-up Aurora is buying Montana-based lidar company Blackmore Sensors ...
Huawei files motion aimed at speeding up case against the U.S. In a motion filed this week, Huawei is seeking summary judgment as part of the process...
SoftBank Corp. selects Nokia for 5G Finnish Nokia announces that the company has been selected as a primary partner to offer 5G...
Oceanvolt looking for investments to scale up production Finnish electric motor manufacturer Oceanvolt is launching a crowdfunding...
Zollner adds muscles to its management board Since the 1st of April, 2019, Markus Aschenbrenner has been a new force in the Zollner Group...
VARTA AG buys back its consumer batteries business Battery manufacturer VARTA AG has signed an agreement to acquire the Europe-based...
Stadler Rail unveils new train facility in Utah Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has opened its new North American train...
Ultralife acquires Southwest Electronic Energy Corporation Ultralife has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Southwest Electronic Energy...
Saft to cut dozens of jobs at FL plant Saft America Inc., manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, has confirmed it will cut 63 jobs at...
The dominoes keep falling – Flex halts shipments to Huawei EMS provider Flex, formerly Flextronics, has reportedly halted production at its China...
HANZA signs three-year deal with ABB Swedish manufacturing partner, HANZA Holding AB, has signed an agreement with ABB...
DRAM quotes continue to fall in 2Q According to the latest investigations by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, DRAM prices have faced mounting pressure to trend down in 1Q, the traditional offseason.
Schweizer receives Nadcap accreditation Schweizer announces that it has received Nadcap accreditation for electronics for its...
Universal Robots eyes Malaysia’sindustry 4.0 potential Denmark-based Universal Robots, a provider of cobots, has identified Malaysia as a key...Load more news
Related news