© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | June 03, 2019
Smartphone giants breaking into the TWS bluetooth earbud market
According to TrendForce 's latest report, the release of Bluetooth 5.0, which solved the problems of transmission and power consumption inherent in TWSs, along with the release of Apple's AirPods, gave rise to a speedily growing market.
One by one, Samsung, Sony, Huawei, Xiaomi and other smartphone brands are also releasing TWS headsets in 2019, projected to bring TWS earbud shipments up to 78 million sets, registering a YoY growth of 52.9%. TrendForce points out that TWS headsets have become a hot topic in the market: besides possessing acoustic features, it also has a wide variety of function augmentations, placing it nearer smartphones and other consumer electronics compared to other earphone products in terms of product strategies. Not only that, but TWS shipment numbers also have the potential to move into the hundred millions, motivating Apple, Samsung, Sony, Huawei, Xiaomi and other brands to release products like there's no tomorrow. Apple's AirPods, in particular, form the majority of the market, boasting a towering market share of 51.3%. Moreover, smartphone manufacturers have been developing voice assistants and other speech recognition applications in order to boost the added value of TWS headsets. This is especially the case under the considerations to boost response speeds in voice recognition: apart from augmented transmission functionalities, simple voice assistants will also be implemented into TWS headsets, allowing certain speech recognition and analysis loads to shift to these small devices and reducing data transmission loads and response time. This development trend will bring up the hardware capabilities of TWS headsets to another level. Therefore numbered alongside Bluetooth communication chips as key TWS components to upgrade in the future are computing chips, memories and even MEMS microphones. Looking at the current supply and demand situation for components, if voice assistants are to be introduced into TWS headsets in the future, noise reduction and voice recognition are bound to become important functions. This will also increase the adoption of MEMS microphones, which will arrive to at least 4~6 per pair. As for key Bluetooth chip modules, apart from Apple, who develops and implements its own Bluetooth chips, most brands will use chips made by international giants Qualcomm, Broadcom and China supplier Bestechnic. Suppliers including Taiwan's Realtek , Airoha and Pixart will also be rolling out TWS Bluetooth chip modules, inviting adoption by various brands.
Intel expands in New Mexico, adds jobs Intel’s Sandoval County manufacturing plant will boost its employee base in the coming...
NEVS acquires auto technology company Protean Electric National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), which earlier this year became a subsidiary of...
Smartphone giants breaking into the TWS bluetooth earbud market According to TrendForce 's latest report, the release of Bluetooth 5.0, which solved the...
LG cuts ribbon on $360M home appliance factory In Tennessee LG Electronics has inaugurated its new million-square-foot home appliance manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, where the company is now producing its washing machines for the U.S. market.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Nano Dimension & Harris to develop hardware that will fly on the ISS Nano Dimension say it has received a grant approval from the Israel Innovation Authority...
Revenues for NAND flash brands 1Q fall by 23.8% QoQ DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, says that besides the effects from the traditional offseason 1Q this year, the weakening demand in 4Q18 has pushed smartphone and server OEMs to begin adjusting their inventories.
North American PCB sales & orders continue to outpace 2018 The IPC reports that year-over-year growth in April was positive for sales and...
YASA's electric motor powers Ferrari’s production supercar YASA, a manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, announces that a YASA electric...
Volvo invests in Finnish VR/XR company Together with Varjo, a technology start-up from Finland that specialises in high-end...
Omron with new leadership in EMEA Seigo Kinugawa has been appointed as the new CEO of its Industrial Automation Business...
Aurora picks up Blackmore in first major acquisition Self-driving tech start-up Aurora is buying Montana-based lidar company Blackmore Sensors ...
Huawei files motion aimed at speeding up case against the U.S. In a motion filed this week, Huawei is seeking summary judgment as part of the process...
SoftBank Corp. selects Nokia for 5G Finnish Nokia announces that the company has been selected as a primary partner to offer 5G...
Oceanvolt looking for investments to scale up production Finnish electric motor manufacturer Oceanvolt is launching a crowdfunding...
Zollner adds muscles to its management board Since the 1st of April, 2019, Markus Aschenbrenner has been a new force in the Zollner Group...
VARTA AG buys back its consumer batteries business Battery manufacturer VARTA AG has signed an agreement to acquire the Europe-based...
Stadler Rail unveils new train facility in Utah Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has opened its new North American train...
Ultralife acquires Southwest Electronic Energy Corporation Ultralife has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Southwest Electronic Energy...
Saft to cut dozens of jobs at FL plant Saft America Inc., manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, has confirmed it will cut 63 jobs at...
The dominoes keep falling – Flex halts shipments to Huawei EMS provider Flex, formerly Flextronics, has reportedly halted production at its China...
HANZA signs three-year deal with ABB Swedish manufacturing partner, HANZA Holding AB, has signed an agreement with ABB...
DRAM quotes continue to fall in 2Q According to the latest investigations by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, DRAM prices have faced mounting pressure to trend down in 1Q, the traditional offseason.
Schweizer receives Nadcap accreditation Schweizer announces that it has received Nadcap accreditation for electronics for its...
Universal Robots eyes Malaysia’sindustry 4.0 potential Denmark-based Universal Robots, a provider of cobots, has identified Malaysia as a key...Load more news