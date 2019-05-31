© LG

LG cuts ribbon on $360M home appliance factory In Tennessee

LG Electronics has inaugurated its new million-square-foot home appliance manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, where the company is now producing its washing machines for the U.S. market.

The USD 360 million factory already employs more than 550 workers. The new high-tech factory is equipped with manufacturing solutions such as automation, robotics, and engineered systems integration, allowing LG to change between models in a matter of minutes. Metal fabrication, plastic injection molding, and painting operations support sub-assembly and main line assembly manufacturing lines. "We are proud to bring state-of-the-art home appliance production technology and even more U.S. jobs to the great state of Tennessee. Thanks to the support of local officials and the Montgomery County community, LG is expanding our business investments in the United States to better serve our customers and, ultimately, American consumers seeking the best washing machines in the market," says Dan Song, president of the LG Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company, in a press release. On the two main assembly lines, one for top-load and one for front-load models, workers assemble the finished washers. All parts production, sub-assembly, and main assembly processes include integrated quality system checks along the way to assure the reliability and quality. An in-house warehouse stages the completed units that are ready for shipment to LG distribution centers and dealers' warehouses. "Shortening our supply chain will generate significant operational benefits like increased speed to market and more nimble responses to changing market conditions," Song adds.