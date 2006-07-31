Electronics Production | July 31, 2006
austriamicrosystems reports strong growth
austriamicrosystems AG continued to grow profitably in the second quarter and first six months of 2006. The second quarter and first half of 2006 show substantial increases in revenues, margins and earnings, compared to the previous year.
Consolidated group revenues in the second quarter reached EUR 45.9 million, growing by 14% compared to the same quarter in 2005, in-line with expectations. Group revenues for the first six months of 2006 increased by 12% to EUR 84.6 million compared to the first half of 2005. In the second quarter austriamicrosystems recorded a gross margin of 47% compared to 44% in the same quarter of last year, as a result of improvements in our product mix and manufacturing costs. For the first half of the current year, gross margin reached 46%, an increase of two percentage points compared to the first six months of 2005.
The result from operations (EBIT) for the second quarter rose to EUR 6.1 million, an increase of 39% from EUR 4.4 million in the second quarter of 2005, taking into account expected R&D costs for major platform developments and SG&A expenses to support austriamicrosystems' growing business. The result from operations (EBIT) for the first half-year 2006 reached EUR 10.4 million compared to EUR 8.5 million in the same period last year, an increase of 22%.
Net income for the second quarter 2006 grew by 61% to EUR 5.7 million from EUR 3.5 million in the comparable period last year. Earnings per share for the second quarter were CHF 0.81 / EUR 0.51 (basic and diluted). Net income for the first half of 2006 reached EUR 9.6 million (CHF 1.37 / EUR 0.87 per share) growing by 51% compared to EUR 6.4 million (CHF 0.90 / EUR 0.58 per share) for the same period last year. Total backlog increased further reaching EUR 64.6 million on June 30, 2006, compared to EUR 58.3 million at the end of the first quarter 2006 and EUR 54.1 million on June 30, 2005.
The result from operations (EBIT) for the second quarter rose to EUR 6.1 million, an increase of 39% from EUR 4.4 million in the second quarter of 2005, taking into account expected R&D costs for major platform developments and SG&A expenses to support austriamicrosystems' growing business. The result from operations (EBIT) for the first half-year 2006 reached EUR 10.4 million compared to EUR 8.5 million in the same period last year, an increase of 22%.
Net income for the second quarter 2006 grew by 61% to EUR 5.7 million from EUR 3.5 million in the comparable period last year. Earnings per share for the second quarter were CHF 0.81 / EUR 0.51 (basic and diluted). Net income for the first half of 2006 reached EUR 9.6 million (CHF 1.37 / EUR 0.87 per share) growing by 51% compared to EUR 6.4 million (CHF 0.90 / EUR 0.58 per share) for the same period last year. Total backlog increased further reaching EUR 64.6 million on June 30, 2006, compared to EUR 58.3 million at the end of the first quarter 2006 and EUR 54.1 million on June 30, 2005.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments