Axiom first European IPC-certified company for Lead Free

IPC – Association Connecting Electronics Industries has awarded certification to Axiom Manufacturing Services Ltd., a contract electronics manufacturing (CEM) provider in Newport South Wales, United Kingdom under IPC's Certification for RoHS Lead Free Electronics Assembly Process Capability Program.

Axiom is the first electronics manufacturing company in the European Union to earn the IPC certification. Commenting on the certification, Axiom Managing Director, Shaun Ashmead said: “Achieving the IPC certification for the company's lead free processes is a huge competitive advantage. Axiom is not only the first U.K. CEM to get a Kitemark from BSI Product Services for IPC-A-610 with lead free capability, it's now managed to notch up another first for its assembly processes.”



Bob Willis, process engineering consultant of Electronic Presentation Services, conducted the Axiom audit. “After reviewing the balanced IPC lead free questionnaire and supporting technical documentation pack completed by Axiom, it was evident that the company had worked hard on the practical side of lead free process development” said Willis. “From the one-day review of their manufacturing facility and their successful process and procedure implementation it was clear that Axiom's RoHS team had taken a flexible approach to offering lead free manufacturing services. The team had been gathered together from every relevant discipline, open and willing to accept suggestions on improvements, fast to implement corrective actions where it could be seen to benefit customers and enhance the high level of services Axiom aims to provide to industry” Willis said.