© Huawei General | May 29, 2019
Huawei files motion aimed at speeding up case against the U.S.
In a motion filed this week, Huawei is seeking summary judgment as part of the process to challenge the constitutionality of Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (2019 NDAA).
In a press statement announcing the motion, Glen Nager, Huawei’s lead counsel for the case, said Section 889 of the 2019 NDAA violates the Bill of Attainder, Due Process, and Vesting Clauses of the United States Constitution. Thus, the case is purely “a matter of law” as there are no facts at issue, thereby justifying the motion for a summary judgement to speed up the process. In the same statement, Song Liuping, Huawei’s chief legal officer, said the company is calling for the U.S. government to end its government-sanctioned campaign against Huawei because it will not deliver cybersecurity. Liuping said that banning Huawei using cybersecurity as an excuse “will do nothing to make networks more secure. They provide a false sense of security and distract attention from the real challenges we face. Politicians in the U.S. are using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company. This is not normal. Almost never seen in history. The U.S. government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation,” Song added. In the complaint filed in March, Huawei argues that Section 889 f.3 of the 2019 NDAA, “Covered Telecommunications Equipment or Services,” singles out Huawei by name and not only bars U.S. government agencies from buying Huawei equipment and services, but also bars them from contracting with or awarding grants or loans to third parties who buy Huawei equipment or services—even if there is no impact or connection to the U.S. government. Song also addressed the addition of Huawei to the “Entity List” by the U.S. Commerce Department two weeks ago. “This sets a dangerous precedent. Today it's telecoms and Huawei. Tomorrow it could be your industry, your company, your consumers,” he said. “The judicial system is the last line of defense for justice. Huawei has confidence in the independence and integrity of the U.S. judicial system. We hope that mistakes in the NDAA can be corrected by the court,” Song added. Huawei believes that U.S. suppression of Huawei will not help make networks more secure. Huawei expects the U.S. to take the right approach and adopt honest and effective measures to enhance cybersecurity for everyone, if the U.S. government’s real goal is security. A hearing on the motion has been set for September 19.
Aurora picks up Blackmore in first major acquisition Self-driving tech start-up Aurora is buying Montana-based lidar company Blackmore Sensors ...
Huawei files motion aimed at speeding up case against the U.S. In a motion filed this week, Huawei is seeking summary judgment as part of the process...
SoftBank Corp. selects Nokia for 5G Finnish Nokia announces that the company has been selected as a primary partner to offer 5G...
Oceanvolt looking for investments to scale up production Finnish electric motor manufacturer Oceanvolt is launching a crowdfunding...
Zollner adds muscles to its management board Since the 1st of April, 2019, Markus Aschenbrenner has been a new force in the Zollner Group...
VARTA AG buys back its consumer batteries business Battery manufacturer VARTA AG has signed an agreement to acquire the Europe-based...
Stadler Rail unveils new train facility in Utah Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has opened its new North American train...
Ultralife acquires Southwest Electronic Energy Corporation Ultralife has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Southwest Electronic Energy...
Saft to cut dozens of jobs at FL plant Saft America Inc., manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, has confirmed it will cut 63 jobs at...
The dominoes keep falling – Flex halts shipments to Huawei EMS provider Flex, formerly Flextronics, has reportedly halted production at its China...
HANZA signs three-year deal with ABB Swedish manufacturing partner, HANZA Holding AB, has signed an agreement with ABB...
DRAM quotes continue to fall in 2Q According to the latest investigations by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, DRAM prices have faced mounting pressure to trend down in 1Q, the traditional offseason.
Schweizer receives Nadcap accreditation Schweizer announces that it has received Nadcap accreditation for electronics for its...
Universal Robots eyes Malaysia’sindustry 4.0 potential Denmark-based Universal Robots, a provider of cobots, has identified Malaysia as a key...
TQ and Franka Emika expand cooperation Technology company TQ and Franka Emika, a developer of lightweight robots, are...
Hungarian EMS provider invests in new Essemtec equipment Hungary’s largest EMS provider, Videoton, has invested in the Essemtec Spider to satisfy the...
Plexus opens expanded Darmstadt - doubling capacity Plexus opens its expanded design center in Darmstadt today, doubling its engineering...
ebm-papst adds second NA plant ebm-papst has moved into a building in Johnson City, Tennessee, and will start serial...
LASER COMPONENTS sets up for the future in the U.S. LASER COMPONENTS recently broke ground on the company’s new 26,000 sq. ft. building in...
Saft extends China plant with new rail battery assembly line On May 17 Saft celebrated the inauguration of a new assembly line for MRX and MSX rail battery...
Ventec's quality management system at German facility re-certified Ventec International Group announces that it has again achieved ISO 9001:2015...
Umicore to acquire cobalt refinery operations in Finland Umicore has reached an agreement to acquire Freeport Cobalt’s cobalt refining and cathode precursor activities in Kokkola, Finland.
IKOR is now fully a part of ebm-papst EMS provider IKOR has now completed the merger into the ebm-papst group, the...
Congress moves to help rural wireless carriers in face of Huawei ban A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation this week to provide about USD...Load more news
Related news