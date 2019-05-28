© Stadler

Stadler Rail unveils new train facility in Utah

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has opened its new North American train manufacturing site in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to a company press release, Stadler plans to employ approximately 350 local Utah workers to complete a contract with California’s CalTrain. The company has previously said it will use the new plant to assemble efficient, lightweight, multiple-unit trains for the American market. Stadler began the build-out in October 2017 and has invested approximately USD 50 million in the project. The site is situated on 62 acres on the northwest side of Salt Lake City and spans 230,000 square feet. The company celebrated the opening by re-enacting the historic meeting of the trains at Promontory Point with its own electric and diesel trains for CalTrain and TEXRail. Stadler Rail Group Board of Directors Executive Chairman Peter Spuhler said, “Today it is a great pleasure to present a car body of the first double-deck train being manufactured for the USA as well as the last FLIRT for TEXRail. To a high degree, these trains were built right here in Salt Lake City.” Stadler has transferred all operations from its previously leased Warm Springs site to the new facility last month. Governor Herbert, also present at the inauguration of the facility said, “It seems fitting that as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad that we also celebrate the grand opening of Stadler Rail’s new U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Utah.” Last month, Stadler received a USD 600 million contract from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) to deliver 127 trains for Atlanta Metro.