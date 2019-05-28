© Schweizer PCB | May 28, 2019
Schweizer receives Nadcap accreditation
Schweizer announces that it has received Nadcap accreditation for electronics for its commitment to continual improvement in aerospace quality.
The aim of the Nadcap accreditation programme is to assess process capability for compliance to industry standards, best practices and customer requirements “After our successful entry into the Aviation market a couple of years ago, the NADCAP certification is a very important milestone for us and underlines our strategic focus for further growth in this market segment”, says Christian Rössle Vice President Sales & Marketing at Schweizer Electronic AG, in a press release. The international aviation sector is amongst the industries with the highest growth rates, and according to experts this trend will continue in the future. Rising demand for mobility and replacements of older airplanes with high fuel consumption by models of the latest, low-noise and fuel-efficient aircraft generation are key growth drivers in this area. The company offers PCB solutions for radar-, high current- and high temperature applications as well as PCBs to support miniaturisation and the reduction of weight and CO2 emissions. Since the aviation industry follows similar objectives, and in view of its own high quality standards, Schweizer entered the aviation sector and has delivered series orders to customers in this industry since 2016, with an upward trend in turnover and order book since then. The Nadcap accreditation is thought to open the door to new customers in this business sector
