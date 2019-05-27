© Plexus Electronics Production | May 27, 2019
Plexus opens expanded Darmstadt - doubling capacity
Plexus opens its expanded design center in Darmstadt today, doubling its engineering capacity in Germany. The facility will provide design and development expertise in engineering of products supporting customers in the Healthcare / Life Sciences, Industrial / Commercial and Aerospace / Defense sectors.
The move to the larger premises underscores the continued commitment and growth of the company in the EMEA and DACH regions. The demand for design and development engineering services local to Europe has fueled this development. The number of Plexus employees in EMEA has risen by 66% over the last four years to approximately 2,240 employees as Plexus continues to invest in the breadth of capabilities offered to its European customers, a press release reads. “When Plexus opened its first facility in Germany in 2011, we deliberately chose Darmstadt in order to best support customers within our differentiated market sectors in developing highly complex products,” says Steve Frisch, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. “This expansion of our capacity and engineering team, in conjunction with our global footprint, positions Plexus to effectively deliver exceptional engineering and manufacturing services to our customers worldwide.” The Darmstadt Design Center offers engineering expertise in the areas of software, digital and analog hardware, mechanical, industrial design, quality, test development and project management.
Plexus opens expanded Darmstadt - doubling capacity Plexus opens its expanded design center in Darmstadt today, doubling its engineering...
ebm-papst adds second NA plant ebm-papst has moved into a building in Johnson City, Tennessee, and will start serial...
LASER COMPONENTS sets up for the future in the U.S. LASER COMPONENTS recently broke ground on the company’s new 26,000 sq. ft. building in...
Saft extends China plant with new rail battery assembly line On May 17 Saft celebrated the inauguration of a new assembly line for MRX and MSX rail battery...
Ventec's quality management system at German facility re-certified Ventec International Group announces that it has again achieved ISO 9001:2015...
Umicore to acquire cobalt refinery operations in Finland Umicore has reached an agreement to acquire Freeport Cobalt’s cobalt refining and cathode precursor activities in Kokkola, Finland.
IKOR is now fully a part of ebm-papst EMS provider IKOR has now completed the merger into the ebm-papst group, the...
Congress moves to help rural wireless carriers in face of Huawei ban A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation this week to provide about USD...
FTC rules against Qualcomm, prompting appeal The Federal Trade Commission issued a ruling against Qualcomm yesterday, following...
MD ELEKTRONIK breaks ground on new location in Bulgaria The production network of Germany's MD ELEKTRONIK will grow by an additional location in...
Honda confirms - will cease production at Swindon plant in 2021 On May 13, Honda of the UK Manufacturing informed employees that plans to close...
Panasonic ramps up smart factory solutions business in India Panasonic has announced its plans to ramp up its smart factory solutions business in...
Scanfil acquires German EMS provider Finnish EMS provider, Scanfil, says that it has signed an agreement with owners of German contract manufacturer HASEC-Elektronik GmbH to acquire the entire shareholding of HASEC.
Zollner Elektronik expands with second facility in Silicon Valley Part of Zollner Electronics’ strategy for the future is to expand its technological...
Isola signs lease on Chandler quick turn facility Material sciences company Isola says that it has finalised the deal for its new quick turn facility in...
IEC Electronics wins major defense contract New York's IEC Electronics Corp. has been awarded a multi-year contract, valued at more than...
ERNI readies for new Virginia facility and campus ERNI has broken ground on the previously announced plans to build a state-of-the-art...
ABS, Robert Bosch Battery Systems ink deal American Battery Solutions Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire manufacturing and...
Intel snags quarterly semi supplier top ranking from Samsung Intel replaced Samsung as the number one quarterly semiconductor supplier in 4Q18...
NA semi equipment industry posts April 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.91...
Blackstone Resources enters strategic alliance in lithium Blackstone Resources AG says that its subsidiary Blackstone Resources Chile SpA, Santiago...
Leoni appoints Ingrid Jägering as CFO Leoni announces that the company has appointed Ingrid Jägering as Chief Financial...
Trump Admin issues temp exception to Huawei ban In a slight walk-back that gives U.S. companies time to adjust, the Trump Administration today...
Ford: 7,000 jobs to be cut globally, 800 in U.S. Ford Motor is cutting approximately 10% of its global salaried staff as part of a...Load more news
Related news