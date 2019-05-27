© Plexus

Plexus opens expanded Darmstadt - doubling capacity

Plexus opens its expanded design center in Darmstadt today, doubling its engineering capacity in Germany. The facility will provide design and development expertise in engineering of products supporting customers in the Healthcare / Life Sciences, Industrial / Commercial and Aerospace / Defense sectors.

The move to the larger premises underscores the continued commitment and growth of the company in the EMEA and DACH regions. The demand for design and development engineering services local to Europe has fueled this development. The number of Plexus employees in EMEA has risen by 66% over the last four years to approximately 2,240 employees as Plexus continues to invest in the breadth of capabilities offered to its European customers, a press release reads. “When Plexus opened its first facility in Germany in 2011, we deliberately chose Darmstadt in order to best support customers within our differentiated market sectors in developing highly complex products,” says Steve Frisch, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. “This expansion of our capacity and engineering team, in conjunction with our global footprint, positions Plexus to effectively deliver exceptional engineering and manufacturing services to our customers worldwide.” The Darmstadt Design Center offers engineering expertise in the areas of software, digital and analog hardware, mechanical, industrial design, quality, test development and project management.